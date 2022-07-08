Khuda Haafiz 2– Agni Pariksha Review: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi's film has purpose but lacks direction

Name: Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha

Director: Faruk Kabir

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha

Release: Theatres

Rating: 1.5 / 5

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer Khuda Haafiz had released in 2020, and the Faruk Kabir directed sequel of the action-thriller - Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, is unveiled in the cinemas today. After battling the flesh traders in part one, Sameer Chaudhary (Vidyut) and Nargis Chaudhary (Shivaleeka) come back to India with an intention to start afresh. However, they soon face another massive challenge as their adopted daughter Nandini is kidnapped by a bratty group of boys from her school. What follows next is a series of gory events, struggle and vengeance.

While the intention of Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha is noble, what it truly lacks is a direction. The movie constantly treaded on the thin line between the good and the bad, often confused on which path it wanted to march forward eventually. What disorients this already muddled plot further is Shivaleeka’s confused character. Her behaviour towards Sameer is surprising, moreso harsh, and one never truly understands the reason behind it. While it does motivate Sameer in the movie, but in a more realistic space it seemed far-fetched, a plot point that needed to be worked upon.

Writer-Director Faruk Kabir could have spent a little more time there. Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha elevates the dichotomy of facing disappointments from quarters that one expects help from, and finding aid from a space that people usually don't anticipate from. While that isn’t a unique twist, it also gives the makers room to play up on stereotypes such as the corrupt system, and badly behaved kids from rich families. Though, what comes across as a breath of fresh air, is that the media for a change is portrayed responsibly.

Cinematography by Jitan Harmeet Singh is top class, however many shots in the climax sequence seemed like a promotion for Egypt tourism. Background music by Amar Mohile helps to advance the scenes, while action choreographed by Yannick Ben, Amin Khatib, Vidyut Jammwal, and Faruk Kabir is the best part about this film. Vidyut shines in each and every action sequence in the film.

As far as the performances are concerned, Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi do a decent job as Sameer and Nargis, however Sheeba Chaddha as the antagonist Thakur ji steals the show. There is probably no role or emotion that she can't ace on the big screen. Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Rashid Qasai lives up to his part, while Rajesh Tailang’s character of journalist Ravi Kumar could have been used further. Though in his limited screen time, Tailang plays the part to the T.

Overall, Khuda Haafiz 2 – Agni Pariksha has a purpose but lacks direction.

Also Read | Thor: Love and Thunder Review: Chris Hemsworth's movie has tons of thunderous love, but a lot less laughs