4 Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara films that define cinematic chemistry at its best

Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara have been significant icons in Tamil cinema for many years, demonstrating their remarkable acting abilities and cultivating a loyal fan following. Throughout their careers, they have appeared together on screen several times, delivering memorable performances that fans cherish.

Here is a complete list of movies starring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara, where they appear as love interests across various genres.

Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara movies you definitely need to check out

1. Billa (2007)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Namitha, Prabhu, Rahman, Adithya Menon, Santhanam

Director: Vishnuvardhan

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube

Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara's starrer Billa, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is an action-thriller flick. The film is a remake of the 1980 Rajinikanth movie of the same name, which itself was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic film Don.

The movie focuses on the story of David Billa, a crime boss operating from Malaysia who is being hunted down by Interpol. However, when things take a turn for the worse, the crime boss is killed, prompting the police to replace him with a doppelganger, Saravana Velu, in an attempt to uncover the secrets of the crime syndicate.

With Ajith playing a dual role, Nayanthara takes on the character of Sasha, who is hell-bent on seeking revenge against the crime boss. The movie also marked the actress’ first appearance alongside Ajith, a pairing that would continue in the years to come.

Advertisement

The film was a massive success at the box office and received critical acclaim, eventually leading to a prequel titled Billa II.

2. Aegan (2008)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Jayaram, Suman, Nassar, Navdeep, Piaa Bajpai

Director: Raju Sundaram

IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In the year following Billa, Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara once again joined forces for the film Aegan. Directed by Raju Sundaram, Prabhudeva’s elder brother and a popular choreographer, the movie was a masala entertainer.

The film is a remake of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na, with some minor changes. Ajith Kumar starred as Shiva, a CB-CID officer who is forced to go undercover and join a college, disguised as a student.

While on a mission to foil a terrorist’s plan, Shiva also attempts to mend the broken relationship between his father’s estranged wife and his half-brother. With Ajith in the lead role, Nayanthara portrayed the character of a college professor who eventually becomes Shiva's love interest.

Advertisement

The film received mixed responses from critics, but the chemistry and on-screen charisma shared by the leads were widely praised. This has cemented Aegan as one of the most memorable collaborations between Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara.

3. Arrambam (2013)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Arya, Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Manjrekar, Aadukalam Naren, Kishore, Atul Kulkarni, Akshara Gowda, Murali Sharma

Director: Vishnuvardhan

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Arrambam, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, revolves around the story of Ashok Kumar, alias AK, a man on a mission. With the help of a skilled computer hacker, AK sets out to expose various government scams that have been hidden from the public, aiming to reveal the truth and deliver justice.

The movie delves into AK’s motivations through a flashback portion, where Nayanthara plays his love interest and a key team member assisting him in his mission.

4. Viswasam (2019)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Vivek, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anikha Surendran, Kalairani, Sujatha Sivakumar

Director: Siva

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Viswasam, starring Ajith Kumar, marks the fourth and, as of now, the latest collaboration between the superstar and Kanguva director Siva. The film tells the story of Thookudurai, a village ruffian who has been living apart from his wife and daughter for years.

Years later, Thookudurai steps in to protect his daughter when she is in danger, taking on the role of her bodyguard without revealing his true identity to her. The rest of the film explores the events that led to his separation from his family and the reason behind the attack on his daughter.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Viswasam was a major theatrical success. It also remains the last on-screen collaboration between Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara to date.

Although they have only appeared in four films together, fans continue to enjoy seeing the duo as co-stars. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara movies in the future.

ALSO READ: VIRAL VIDEO: Married couple re-enacts Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's iconic Sooseki dance step from Pushpa 2 at their wedding