Where is Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple? Know all about Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's 400-year-old wedding venue

It's been a little over a week since Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s wedding but we still have not recovered from the gorgeous pictures of the bride and groom. It was the 16th of September when the reel and real-life Maha Samudram couple surprised us with their marriage announcement. For the unversed, Mrs. and Mrs. Siddhu (as Aditi introduced themselves in photos) exchanged wedding vows in the 400-year-old Wanaparthy temple, surrounded by their friends and family. In this article, we will explore the temple's significance for the newlyweds!

Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple: All we know about the place where Aditi and Siddharth got married

Unlike many celebrities who choose exotic locations, preferably abroad for their weddings, Aditi and Sidharth stayed rooted in their culture and chose a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy to take their wedding vows in a traditional South Indian ceremony. But what's so special about the place?

The 400-year-old temple holds a very special place in new bride Aditi Rao Hydari's life. As per a report by Bollywoodshaadies.com, the temple was built by the Rajas of the Wanaparthy Samsthanam in the 18th century. And as history says, Wanaparthy was a very crucial state of the Nizams of Hyderabad.

It is worth mentioning that Aditi Rao Hydari has royal lineage from both her paternal and maternal sides. From the paternal side, the actress is the great-granddaughter of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari, the ex-Prime Minister of Hyderabad province.

Talking about Aditi’s connection to the place, her mother Vidya Rao is the daughter of Raja Janumpally Rameshwar Rao, the last titular king of Wanaparthy. It is worth mentioning that Vidya Rao is a well-known classical singer.

Coming back to the temple, according to several reports, the beautiful temple was built in inspiration of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. Inspired by the beauty of the temple, King Krishnadevaraya decided to build a similar shrine in his kingdom. During a divine dream, he discovered Lord Ranganatha's idol between the Kothakota and Kanvayapally mountains. He built a temple near Ratna Pushkarini Lake as a result.

Currently, the Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple attracts devotees and tourists from neighboring states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. In addition to its serene atmosphere, the temple's historical significance makes it a popular pilgrimage destination, especially for weddings. According to the temple's website, 300 weddings occur every year on its grounds.

Days before the wedding, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth appeared for an interview with Vogue, where the actress shared details about their wedding venue. Talking about the same, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "The wedding will be centered around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family."

Though initially hesitant, Aditi and Siddharth eventually accepted their relationship in public and often shared romantic pictures on social media. The duo surprised his fans and followers as they announced their engagement in March this year. Following their engagement, while people were waiting for D-day, Aditi and Siddharth once again stunned everyone as they shared the first photos from their wedding on the morning of September 16.

