After controversial rift over Rakshas, Hanu Man director Prasanth Varma drops message as Ranveer Singh welcomes baby girl with Deepika Padukone

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl on September 8 in Mumbai. As soon as the news broke, celebrities from the industry, including actors like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Sara Ali Khan, among others, extended their heartfelt wishes to the new parents and the baby. Similarly, Prasant Varma shared an adorable post for the Ram-Leela couple. This gesture by the filmmaker has created significant social media buzz, as there were speculations of a rift between the duo.

Prasanth Varma wrote, "To new chapters and tiny feet!(sic) A huge congratulations to @ranveersingh and @deepikapadukone on the arrival of your little angel! With daddy’s spirit and mommy’s grace, she’s destined to shine." In the picture, Prasanth and Ranveer can be seen flashing their million-dollar smiles while posing for a selfie together.

Further, the filmmaker extended his deep love and admiration to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and their family and hinted at the sleepless nights that await the couple ahead as their little bundle of joy has arrived.

Coming back to the rumors about the filmmaker and actor being upset with each other, it so happened that Prasanth Varma and Ranveer Singh had collaborated on a project titled Rakshas. Reports suggested that this maiden project between Singh and Varma would be based on mythological elements, with a negative shade for the actor's character.

While all the plans were set, the film has now hit a roadblock. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prasanth Varma’s Rakshas. "They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences,” revealed a source close to the development. As per reports, Ranveer Singh opted out of the project owing to creative differences.

Earlier, in July, the HanuMan director had shared a cryptic post on his social media, which people assumed was directed towards the Rocky Aur Rani actor.

Prasanth Varma shared on X, “One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)” Did Varma's post indicate that he has found a better replacement or if he is completely moving on from Rakshas and focusing on his other projects? What do you think about it?

