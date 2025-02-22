Allu Arjun shares if he would have liked to do Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, saying, ‘That's one movie...’

Allu Arjun has emerged as a frontrunner in Indian cinema, ever since the massive success of his film Pushpa 2. The actor has now opened up about his own film choices when it comes to being a binge-watcher. Moreover, he also revealed if there were any specific films or roles he ever wanted to be part of.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Allu Arjun was asked about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and if he ever wanted to star in it. The actor revealed that while he loved watching the movie and its performance, at the same time it does not necessarily mean he wanted to do the role.

In his words, “No. There's no film that I would say I'd like to have done. But there are films that I really liked. Performances... I loved Animal. Phenomenal performance. That's one movie I really liked. There are some nice Telugu films that have come out."

Moving on, Allu Arjun gave a detailed outlook into what he loves to binge-watch on his screen at home and revealed if there were any special picks or favorite genres for him.

The Telugu star revealed that he can actually end up watching movies of any size, any language and any genre, so his spectrum of catching up on films is not shallow or restricted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is in the news for his next anticipated project with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun is also rocking the headlines for doing a pan-India project with Atlee as the director, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.