Anaganaga OTT verdict: Sumanth's Telugu family drama debuts online, check how netizens are reacting to it

Anaganaga, starring Sumanth Kumar, had a direct OTT release on May 15. With its digital debut, viewers tuned in to watch the movie on ETV Win. Since its release, social media has been buzzing with reviews of the film. If you haven’t watched it yet, take a look at these reactions from netizens before making your decision.

Advertisement

Actor Sai Dharam Tej shared on X that one of his favorite films of Sumanth is Malli Raava, but Anaganaga offered a completely different experience. He felt the film touched the heart in a unique way. According to him, the emotions portrayed by Sumanth and the child actor Master Viharsh left a lasting impression. He also praised Sunny Sanjay for the brilliant writing and direction.

Meanwhile, viewers who recently watched Anaganaga shared that the film left them teary-eyed, especially towards the end. Many said they deeply connected with the father-son bond portrayed on screen. They appreciated the film’s emotional depth and called the writing strong and the direction by Sunny Sanjay heartfelt.

Some viewers felt Anaganaga spoke volumes about the flaws in the current education system. Though they admitted a few scenes were predictable, the sincerity in the storytelling and performances stood out. Sumanth and child actor Viharsh received praise for their natural acting, particularly in the emotional climax.

Advertisement

Audiences expressed surprise that the film didn’t opt for a theatrical release, considering its quality. They called it a beautiful movie and another gem in Sumanth’s filmography. The emotional impact, especially from the characters Vyaas and Ram, lingered with many. Several also applauded the supporting cast and called Sunny Sanjay a promising new voice in Telugu cinema. Many felt ETV Win had added another strong title to its slate.

Check out the reactions below:

Anaganaga features Sumanth Kumar, Kajal Choudhary, and Master Viharsh in lead roles, with B.V.S. Ravi, Anu Hasan, Rakesh Rachakonda, Avasarala Srinivas, and Kaumudi Nemani playing key supporting characters. The film is written and directed by Sunny Sanjay and is produced by Rakesh Reddy Gadam and Rudra Madireddy.

ALSO READ: Anaganaga Early Reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about Sumanth's family drama movie ahead of its digital debut