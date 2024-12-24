Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Who among 7 nominated contestants will leave Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show in Week 12?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is getting intense as it inches closer to the finale. After Ranjith's elimination last week, a new round of nominations revealed which housemates are being targeted. Most of the nominated contestants have been in the danger zone for quite some time now.

This week, contestants Anshitha, Jeffrey, Jacquline, Raanav, VJ Vishal, Manjari, and Pavithra have been nominated. Viewers have observed that Jacquline faces elimination almost every week and is consistently targeted by the housemates. Additionally, the two wildcard players, Raanav and Manjari, are also up for eviction once again. Meanwhile, Raayan was immune this week from elimination.

Take a look at the post below:

Last week, Ranjith was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 8 after receiving the fewest votes. His unexpected exit surprised both the housemates and his fans.

Following his eviction, Ranjith went to the garden area and smashed the BB Tamil 8 trophy, as per tradition. Before leaving, he spoke to everyone and opened up about how he wants to see Vishal win the reality TV show. On the main stage, he met Vijay Sethupathi and voiced his candid opinions about the housemates.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the actor’s elimination with mixed opinions. A social media user wrote, "#Ranjith is a good human being. He must have found it challenging to play in the B.B. show. Well done. Staying this many days is a good achievement... It's a good time. He has to leave respectfully... a real gentleman."

Another netizen penned, "I don’t know if he is acting or not but he remained very strong in using the words & played competitively with young people. #Ranjith—the perspective on him completely changed."

Check out more reactions below:

Till now, contestants including Sathya, Ranjith, Tharshika, Sachana, Ananthi, Shiva, Varshini, Riya, Sunita, Dharsha, Arnav and Ravindar have been eliminated from the show.

After this week's nomination, who do you think will be able to survive in Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Let us know in the comments below.

