POLL: Ajith Kumar with Trisha or Thalapathy Vijay with Trisha: Who’s your favorite on-screen pair? VOTE

Trisha Krishnan is currently on cloud nine as her film Vidaamuyarchi has hit the big screens today, February 6. In the Magizh Thirumeni directorial, she shares screen space with Ajith Kumar. The duo has featured in several movies together over the years.

Back in 2005, they co-starred in the film titled Ji. The movie was a success, and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. Following that, they featured in Kireedam in 2007.

Directed by AL Vijay, it was a remake of a 1989 Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal as the main lead. After a gap of a few years, Trisha and Ajith returned as a pair for the 2011 film Mankatha. The movie was a blockbuster hit as it marked the Padma Bhushan awardee's 50th project.

In 2015, they co-starred in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Yennai Arindhaal. While these films were great, fans could not stop gushing over Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha's chemistry on the big screen.

Trisha began working with Vijay long before she shared screen space with Ajith. The two featured in the 2004 film Ghilli, which was a massive hit. It even re-released in theaters and received the same response as it did many years ago.

Most recently, the two starred together in Leo (2023), where they played reel-life husband and wife. Some of their other films include Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

While Trisha looks good with both actors on the big screen, we now leave it up to you to decide which pair is your favorite.

