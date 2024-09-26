When Salman Khan arrived UNINVITED at 2.0's first look launch event to meet Rajinikanth: ‘I have just come to see him’

The legendary actor Rajinikanth has been ruling the film industry for decades now. Apart from his million fans across the globe, several actors like Kajol, Sivakarthikeyan, Salman Khan, and Thalapathy Vijay are also ardent lovers of ‘Thalaivar’. Many celebrities have praised Rajinikanth on various occasions. The Bhaijan of Bollywood, aka Salman Khan, is such a big fan of Rajinikanth that he arrived at an event uninvited just to meet the Jailer actor. Yes, that’s right.

At an event in 2016, Salman Khan attended the first-look launch of Rajinikanth's then-upcoming Tamil science-fiction film 2.0. Interestingly, the Dabangg actor was not invited to the event but Mr. Khan still went to see Rajinikanth.

Speaking at the event, Salman Khan said, “I was not invited; I have just come to see him (pointing at Rajinikanth). I think he is the most amazing man known. I have a lot of respect for him. I was not invited. I got to know that the launch is happening here, so I just turned up."

Later, the Enthiran actor joined the Maine Pyar Kiya actor on stage and hugged him warmly. Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for his presence at the event and said, "If Salman says yes, I'll work with him in a film even tomorrow." Videos of the event highlighting the love and camaraderie between Rajinikanth and Salman Khan went viral on the Internet.

For the unversed, 2.0 is a 2018 film that features Rajinikanth in a double role, as a scientist and a robot. The film is the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot), which starred Aishwarya Rai. It is worth mentioning that 2.0 marks Akshay Kumar’s Tamil debut and it also stars Amy Jackson.

Earlier, in June, there were reports all over the internet claiming that Salman Khan and Rajinikanth are teaming up for Atlee's directorial. However, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that not Rajinikanth but Kamal Haasan might share the screen with the Ek Tha Tiger actor. However, no official confirmation has been made on this.

