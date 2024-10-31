Diwali 2024: Rajinikanth waves at fans outside his home, greets them with folded hands on festive occasion
Rajinikanth stepped out of his home early in the morning to greet his fans on the occasion of Diwali. Take a look at his viral photos.
Superstar Rajinikanth met with his fans early in the morning to extend warm wishes on Diwali. The Vettaiyan actor greeted everyone with folded hands on this auspicious day and waved with a bright smile. Several pictures of him sharing candid moments with fans outside his residence in Chennai are going viral on social media.
Take a look at them below: