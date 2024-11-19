Dulquer Salmaan’s wife Amal Sufiya refuses to take flower bouquet at airport; Lucky Bhaskar actor takes selfie with fans

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya were seen together at Hyderabad airport, where fans welcomed both of them. As Dulquer Salmaan walked towards the exit, interacting and taking pictures with fans, one of them gave his wife a flower bouquet, which she politely refused. As Amal was refusing the flowers, Dulquer could be seen laughing and enjoying his wife's reaction.

The celebrity couple can be seen donning casual outfits as they walk out of the airport, exhibiting a charming aura around them.

See the papped video from the airport ft Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya:

Dulquer Salmaan has been basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster flick Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. Currently, the actor is filming his next movie, Kaantha, and it has been rumored that he might play the role of a superstar in the period flick.

As per the ongoing buzz, DQ is likely playing the role of MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, the actor who is considered by historians to be the first-ever superstar in Tamil cinema. Interestingly, the superstar’s life was also involved in a controversy back in the day concerning a highly prolific case called the Lakshmikanthan case and being a suspect in it.

However, the buzz surrounding the film has not been confirmed by the makers, and it is unclear whether this would be the actual crux of the story.

Advertisement

Moving ahead, the DQ’s recent hit Lucky Baskhar has been making strides in theaters since Diwali. The film is a financial crime drama set in the 1980s. The movie focuses on the mysterious rise of a bank employee to riches, with his sly and cunning attitude rising above the middle-class strata his life was set into.

The movie had DQ playing the title character, with Meenakshi Chaudhary enacting the female lead. The film also had actors Ramki, Surya Sreenivas, Sachin Khedekar, Sarvadaman D. Banerjee, Sai Kumar, Tinnu Anand, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, Dulquer Salmaan also has another Telugu-language project in his lineup called Aakasam Lo Oka Tara. While the movie has been officially announced, the film is expected to have Sai Pallavi sharing the screen with DQ once again after Kali in 2016. Additionally, the actor has also teased about his return to Malayalam movies after completing current projects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'If you could post on FB, why not file complaint...?': SC asks as Malayalam actor Siddique gets anticipatory bail in rape case