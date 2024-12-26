EXCLUSIVE: Mohanlal spills the deets about Drishyam 3; says ‘It is more than just bringing out a film’

Mohanlal recently hit the big screen with the movie Barroz, directed by the actor himself, which was released on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas. With the new movie’s release, the actor was roped in for an exclusive interview on Pinkvilla, where he spilled the beans about the much-awaited sequel Drishyam 3.

Talking about the film series and the sequel, Mohanlal said in a joyful manner, “People are asking why aren’t we doing Drishyam 3. The thing is, it is not an easy thing. It is a great responsibility. It is more than just bringing out a film.”

“See, normally it is a big challenge to bring out a sequel is a big challenge. People would always compare the movie with the first movie. Now, people are saying the second movie was looking so good, and when are you coming out with three but it doesn’t happen like that,” the superstar added.

Mohanlal finally concluded his answer on it and said that the entire team is currently working on trying to make a third film. The actor even jokingly remarked how anyone could give them a story or ideas for the sequel.

Mohanlal was recently seen playing the lead role in Barroz, marking his debut as a director. The film, which had been in the making, was a children’s fantasy flick based on a book of the same title.

The film, set against the backdrop of Portuguese royalty, follows the tale of Barroz, a loyal lieutenant of the Da Gama kings. His leader entrusted him with safeguarding a vast amount of treasure and only giving it to a descendant of Da Gama.

Keeping his word, Barroz stands guard of the treasure for 400 years, becoming a spirit guardian awaiting the Da Gama descendant. The rest of the film focuses on how Barroz passes on the treasure and whether he can return to his spirit world, fulfilling his duty.

In addition to Mohanlal, the movie also starred Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, Tuhin Menon, and others in key roles.

Moving ahead, Mohanlal is next set to appear in the lead role of Thudarum, co-starring once again alongside veteran actress Shobana. The film, directed by Tharun Moorthy, is said to feature the actor as a taxi driver.

The actor also has films like L2: Empuraan, Ram, the tentatively titled MMMN, and Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan’s next in the pipeline.

