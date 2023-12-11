EXCLUSIVE War 2: Jr NTR to kickstart shoot from THIS month; to wrap up Devara: Part 1 in January

As we all know, Jr NTR is set to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film War 2, a significant addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and a sequel to the 2019 film War, this installment will feature Jr NTR as an antagonist, while Hrithik Roshan will be reprising his character - Kabir.

At the moment, Jr NTR is busy with Siva Koratala's Devara. A source close to the development confirms, "Jr NTR is giving all his time to Devara and is set to conclude the shoot by the third week of January 2024. The majority of the filming has already been completed in the coastal regions of Goa. Known for staying true to his professional commitments, the Young Tiger is scheduled to seamlessly transition to his next major undertaking. He will kickstart the shoot for War 2 in March-April 2024, following the completion of Devara. Hrithik Roshan will be starting the shoot in February. Jr NTR has also committed dates to shoot director Prashant Neel’s next, tentatively titled NTR 31."

For the unversed, director Siva Kortala had earlier confirmed that Devara will be divided into two parts owing to its runtime and intricate storytelling. This decision is made to ensure that the audience gets the full experience and depth of the narrative, as condensing it into a single part might compromise the storytelling and overall presentation.

Advertisement

Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara is said to be a fantasy-action-thriller-film set against the backdrop of the coastal regions of India. Devara is backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2024, promising a cinematic experience marked by its fantasy-action-thriller elements set against the scenic coastal regions of India.

YRF Spy universe

The YRF spy universe commenced with the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan and has expanded with notable additions such as the 2019 blockbuster War, and 2023 release Pathaan followed by Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The sixth installment of the shared universe and sequel to War titled War 2 will see Kiara Advani as the female lead.

ALSO READ: Inside Jr NTR’s stylish abode in Hyderabad; see PICS

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel confirms ‘KGF 3 script is locked’; Says next with NTR JR is a ‘new genre’