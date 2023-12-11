EXCLUSIVE War 2: Jr NTR to kickstart shoot from THIS month; to wrap up Devara: Part 1 in January
War 2 will feature Jr NTR as an antagonist, while Hrithik Roshan will be reprising his character - Kabir. Check out exclusive details about Jr NTR's shoot schedule.
As we all know, Jr NTR is set to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film War 2, a significant addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and a sequel to the 2019 film War, this installment will feature Jr NTR as an antagonist, while Hrithik Roshan will be reprising his character - Kabir.
At the moment, Jr NTR is busy with Siva Koratala's Devara. A source close to the development confirms, "Jr NTR is giving all his time to Devara and is set to conclude the shoot by the third week of January 2024. The majority of the filming has already been completed in the coastal regions of Goa. Known for staying true to his professional commitments, the Young Tiger is scheduled to seamlessly transition to his next major undertaking. He will kickstart the shoot for War 2 in March-April 2024, following the completion of Devara. Hrithik Roshan will be starting the shoot in February. Jr NTR has also committed dates to shoot director Prashant Neel’s next, tentatively titled NTR 31."
For the unversed, director Siva Kortala had earlier confirmed that Devara will be divided into two parts owing to its runtime and intricate storytelling. This decision is made to ensure that the audience gets the full experience and depth of the narrative, as condensing it into a single part might compromise the storytelling and overall presentation.
Co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara is said to be a fantasy-action-thriller-film set against the backdrop of the coastal regions of India. Devara is backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2024, promising a cinematic experience marked by its fantasy-action-thriller elements set against the scenic coastal regions of India.
YRF Spy universe
The YRF spy universe commenced with the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan and has expanded with notable additions such as the 2019 blockbuster War, and 2023 release Pathaan followed by Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The sixth installment of the shared universe and sequel to War titled War 2 will see Kiara Advani as the female lead.
ALSO READ: Inside Jr NTR’s stylish abode in Hyderabad; see PICS
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel confirms ‘KGF 3 script is locked’; Says next with NTR JR is a ‘new genre’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set