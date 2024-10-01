International Coffee Day: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares UNSEEN PIC of kids Gautam and Sitara as they sip their cozy cup

On International Coffee Day, Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar dropped an unseen picture of her children Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni on her Instagram. In the picture, the adorable siblings duo can be seen sipping on their coffee while their mommy-dearest is busy clicking their snap. Check out the picture below!

While you go gaga over perhaps the cutest photo on the internet for the day, do not forget to check the little mustache formed over Sitara and Gautham’s lips because of the coffee.

Sharing the heartwarming picture, Namrata Shiordkar wrote, “We call it... the Coffee Hot Chocolate - the best of both worlds in one cozy cup!#HappyInternationalCoffeeDay! (sic)." Judging from the picture, it must be a throwback picture taken years ago as both Sitara and Gautam look much younger. While Mahesh’s little princess is wearing a grey sweatshirt, his son can be seen in a pretty pink casual shirt.

For the unversed, International Coffee Day is observed on October 1 as a tribute to undoubtedly one of the most loved beverages in India and across the globe. Moreover, the day also celebrates coffee's health benefits including boosting metabolism, enhancing exercise performance, being rich in antioxidants, and acting as an appetite suppressant.

Coming back to Namrata’s post, the cute picture has indeed taken social media by storm with several users commenting on the same. Although Mahesh Babu keeps a very low profile on social media, we often get to see him spending time with his family from his wife Namrata Shirodkar and his kids’ Instagram profiles.

Recently, the Ghattamaneni clan has flown to New York to surprise Gautam on his 18th birthday. For those who do not know, the Guntur Kaaram actor’s son is currently studying at NYU (New York University) and his family visited him to celebrate his special day. The Vamsi actress shared several pictures from their trip delighting all fans and followers of Mahesh Babu.

Check out some wonderful pictures of Mahesh Babu and his family from their trip below!

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his next big project, a film tentatively titled SSMB29, directed by the filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Recent reports suggested that Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is in talks to play the antagonist in the film but nothing has been confirmed so far. Nevertheless, more details about SSMB29 are still kept under wraps.

