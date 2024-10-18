INTERVIEW: 1000 Babies director Najeem Koya reveals what led to casting Neena Gupta as lead over a Malayalam actress

The web series called 1000 Babies is hitting the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on October 18, 2024. Malayalam writer-director Najeem Koya directs the show starring Rahman and Neena Gupta.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the director talks about what led him to adapt the concept of the show and the process that went into making the series, even casting a prolific actress like Neena Gupta.

Q. After the film Kaly, the web series 1000 Babies marks your second directorial over the years. How do you feel about writing for a long narrative series and adapting a concept like mass infanticide?

Ans. I have wanted to make a web series for some time now. See, after the pandemic, we have been exposed to several series around the world with OTT platforms like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. However, I have felt like Indian series are yet to reach the same quality as that of international quality.

While shows like Pataal Lok and Mirzapur are made, we tend to stick within that spectrum of making only. I believe that when we’re making a series, it should be something that should be discussed all around us. I initially wanted to make this story into a film but the story is so large that I cannot fit it into a 2-hour narrative.

In an OTT platform, we can explore it widely with more freedom, and when I approached this story to Hotstar, as soon as they heard it, they were all up to bankroll this project, claiming it would be a huge project from Malayalam. I’m 100% sure that everyone who watches it will talk about it.

Q. Both Rahman and Neena Gupta are actors who have played a wide range of roles throughout their careers. What led you as a writer-director to approach them for the leading roles in 1000 Babies?

Ans. Neena ma’am also asked me the same thing, like, “Why me?” See, in my hometown, there are various actors who could pull off so many different characters with their acting skills. But I chose Neena ma'am, because I wanted someone who was an Indian icon.

Not just for the sake of a wider audience but if I cast someone from Malayalam as the lead actress, they would more likely see the actress, reminiscing about their previous performances. When I brought Neena Gupta into the series and transformed her into my character, people were blown away.

My audiences would also be blown away by the way Neena ma’am acts because it’s unique to the Malayalee audience. On the other hand, I initially had no idea about who to cast as the male protagonist.

I once asked my assistant directors to write down the names of actors who would be suitable for the lead role, which I want to see daily. But, incidentally, the name of Rahman was not on the list. While we were not satisfied with any other names, someone said Rahman would be the right choice.

Initially, when I told Rahman about the cop role, he was reluctant to take on a new police role because he had done the same for many times now. But I asked him to let me narrate it. Once I finished the narration, Rahman was all up for it.

Q. From the looks of 1000 Babies, we can assume that it will be a gripping mystery thriller in Malayalam. Is there a likelihood that the show will continue into future seasons?

Ans. In the world, I don’t think there would be another content that could be continued like this series. At first, I named the series “1000+ Babies,” but since it would be difficult to pronounce, we removed the “plus” from it. So you can easily understand how wide the story could evolve into.

In this series’ first season itself, I have only explored 7 different cases pertaining to the concept. Now, see how much more can it be explored. I was even called by Amazon Prime and asked if I wanted to give them the second season but Disney+ Hotstar has signed a deal for every season that could be developed in this series.

