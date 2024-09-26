Is THIS Bollywood couple roped in to play negative roles in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas starrer Spirit?

Prabhas seems to be one of the busiest actors at the moment, courtesy of the numerous projects he is set to bring to the silver screen. After striking an enormous hit with his last release, Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has quite a few films in the pipeline ahead of him, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. And now, a recent conjecture surrounding a special star cast for the project has been doing the rounds on the internet.

As mentioned by 123 Telugu, Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have been allegedly roped in to play the antagonists opposite Prabhas in the upcoming project. However, it is merely speculation at the moment and there has been no official confirmation on the matter from both the actors’ and filmmaker’s sides.

Currently, Saif Ali Khan has got his hands full with the promotional spree of his first South film, which is the Jr NTR starrer Devara. The movie would hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

On the other hand, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the glory of the success of her last release, The Buckingham Murders.

Well, reports about Kareena Kapoor being a part of a South film did the rounds previously as well. There were speculations that the diva might be a part of a massive entertainer soon and is being considered for two enormous projects. Besides Spirit, the other project in the limelight was SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu starrer, SSMB29.

Advertisement

Previously, Kareena was also supposed to be a part of Yash’s multi-starrer film Toxic. Preliminary reports had suggested that the actress was roped in for the role of the superstar’s sister in the film.

However, due to unforeseen reasons, the actress backed down from the specific role and project at large. The particular character in concern is now said to have been taken over by Nayanthara.

For the unversed, the shooting of Spirit is speculated to go down the floors by December 2024-January 2025. The filmmaker would be bringing across an unabashed entertainer with Prabhas, who will sport an unbelievably new avatar.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Sai Pallavi makes heads turn with her simplicity and million-dollar smile as she is spotted at Mumbai airport