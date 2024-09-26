WATCH: Sai Pallavi makes heads turn with her simplicity and million-dollar smile as she is spotted at Mumbai airport

Sai Pallavi surprised everyone as the popular actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport on September 26, 2024. Sai looked breathtaking and nothing less than a dream in her simple yet elegant look. The Amaran actress chose comfort while not compromising on fashion. Sai opted for a dark brown and black kurta-pant set with a dupatta.

As usual, the stunning diva chose to go without makeup yet looked pretty in her natural skin. For footwear, Sai wore comfortable crocks and completed her look by keeping her long curly hair open. Check out Sai Pallavi's video below!

Sai carried a black handbag for her essentials and a yellow suitcase with her. Despite immense fame, her grounded and humble nature sets her apart from the rest of the film industry. While the Maari 2 actress was making her way inside the airport, the paps at the venue asked her to wait for some time and pose for the cameras. Sai kept their request and patiently posed for the cameras. After a small interaction with the media, Sai went inside the Mumbai airport.

It is worth mentioning that Sai has always been reluctant towards makeup. She loves to embrace her real skin and her appearance in public and her Instagram grid is proof. As quoted by Times of India, Sai Pallavi once said, ''Maybe there’s a lot of pressure to look perfect, and I’m not saying makeup does not help, If it makes you feel confident, then you should do it. I feel confident this way and I think I'm doing fine''.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai has a list of exciting projects in her hand. The first one is Amaran with Sivakarthikeyan. The movie is a biographical action war film produced jointly by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India. Amaran will be released on 31st October 2024. Sai Pallavi will also be seen paired opposite Naga Chaitanya in Thandel.

As per reports, the actress will step into the shoes of a girl from the Srikakulam region and will have the essence of a village girl in the Naga Chaitanya's starrer. Moreover, Sai will be a part of Nitesh Tiwari-helmed project Ramayana. The actress will be seen as Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in the movie.

