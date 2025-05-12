Aart Ravi talks about 'walking through fire' with her sons in latest post after Ravi Mohan goes public with Kenishaa Francis again

Actor Ravi Mohan and singer Kenishaa Francis' dating rumors have sparked tensions across social media. The actor’s ex-wife, Aarti Ravi, also issued a statement, opening up about the struggles of raising her sons alone after the two made a public appearance. On Mother’s Day, she shared an emotional message and spoke about how her sons often looked at her with concern.

However, she revealed that it was them she was always worried about. Aarti Ravi said she faced some battles with strength only because she knew they were watching. But she chose to fight gently, remembering they were still just boys.

Aarti added that she didn’t celebrate herself that day. Instead, she honored her sons. She admired their strength—something she never had to teach but was proud to witness.

"You are still boys, but already becoming the kind of men this world will be lucky to meet. Aarav, Ayaan - We may be walking through fire but we’re walking through it together," Aarti Ravi concluded.



Just before Aarti Ravi shared her post, Kenishaa Francis addressed the trolls targeting her over her alleged relationship with a Parasakthi actor. She challenged them to speak to her directly instead of hiding behind PR efforts. Kenishaa said she didn’t care whether they used publicity tactics or not.

She also made a pointed comment toward certain women. In her view, they were too focused on others instead of looking inward. She urged them to "woman up" and hinted that their behavior seemed like a cry for attention. Despite her sharp words, Kenishaa ended on a softer note. She thanked the rest of the world for their support and love.



The controversy began when Ravi Mohan attended Ishari K. Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai with Kenishaa. The two were even seen holding hands, which sparked rumors that they might be dating. However, neither the actor nor the singer confirmed these rumors, but they made yet another public appearance at the same event.

