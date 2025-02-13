Kingdom OTT release: Here's where you can watch Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie after its theatrical run

VD12 has officially been titled Kingdom. The makers unveiled the title and teaser of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer on February 12 amid much hype. Before diving into the details, let’s find out where the movie will be available for streaming after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Kingdom

Kingdom will be available on Netflix following the completion of its theatrical run. Making the announcement, the streaming platform wrote, "A man without a side and betrayal without limits. VD12, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi after its theatrical release!"

Take a look at the post below:

Official teaser and plot of Kingdom

The Kingdom teaser sets the tone for an intense war filled with chaos and bloodshed. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features Vijay Deverakonda in a fierce role.

The teaser showcases destruction and suffering as people struggle to resist. Amid the turmoil, Vijay’s character rises as their savior. In a gripping moment, he expresses his determination, stating that he is willing to go to any extent, even if it means destroying everything.

Jr NTR, Suriya and Ranbir Kapoor have narrated the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi-dubbed versions of the Kingdom teaser respectively to create buzz around the film.

Cast and crew of Kingdom

Kingdom is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Jomon T John ISC and Girish Gangadharan ISC. Navin Nooli serves as the editor, while Avinash Kolla is the production designer.

Meanwhile, the movie is set to hit the big screens on May 30, 2025. It was initially scheduled for release on March 28 but was reportedly postponed to avoid a box office clash with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit.