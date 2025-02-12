Vijay Deverakonda reveals his conversation with Ranbir Kapoor over VD12 teaser release: 'Before I completed my sentence...'

Vijay Deverakonda is on cloud nine as he prepares for the grand unveiling of the title and teaser of his upcoming film, VD12. Recently, he took to his social media handles to share heartfelt notes for everyone who lent their voice to the different dubbed versions of the teaser. He also thanked Ranbir Kapoor for agreeing to work with him without any hesitation.

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his admiration for the Animal actor. He called him one of his favorite stars and shared that Ranbir agreed to do his teaser even before he could finish asking. Vijay said he was excited to see the Hindi version with Ranbir’s voice and sent him a big hug.

He wrote, "Ranbirr. One of my favourite actors since i have had favourites - he said Ofcourse i am doing your teaser even before i completed my sentence asking him to do it. I am so excited to see the Hindi version to my favourites VO :) thank you RK - biggest hugs and love."

Vijay Deverakonda also shared his admiration for Suriya (who is voicing the Tamil version of VD12 teaser) and described him as a talented actor with a wise nature. He recalled looking up to him for many years. Anticipating that the Retro actor wouldn’t refuse, Vijay jokingly asked him to decline his request before even making it. However, despite this, Suriya still agreed to lend his voice to the project.

The Arjun Reddy actor further shared that he spent the day with Jr NTR, talking about life and cinema while sharing laughter. He mentioned watching the teaser dubbing together, with the Devara actor just as thrilled to see it come to life. Vijay thanked him for a wonderful day and for adding his energy to their project.

Meanwhile, the title and teaser of VD12 will be out today, February 12, at 4:06 PM.