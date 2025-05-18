Late Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter Drithi Rajkumar shares moments from her graduation ceremony: 'Start of a new beginning'

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding death of an individual.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar remains one of the most beloved actors in the film industry. Now, his children are carrying forward his legacy and doing wonders in their own lives. Recently, his daughter Drithi Rajkumar took to her Instagram handle to share adorable pictures from her graduation ceremony.

In the first photo, Drithi Rajkumar is seen wearing a saree paired with a red overcoat and a white sash draped around her neck. She also wears a graduation cap, completing the ceremonial look. She shared multiple photos in her attire, capturing and enjoying the special moment.

Drithi also posted a video where she is seen hugging her mother, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and her sister, Vanditha Rajkumar.

Sharing the post, Drithi wrote, "Start of a new beginning." Soon after, fans of Puneeth Rajkumar became emotional and filled the comment section with heartwarming messages.

"Appa will be happiest today. Congrats Drithi ma," read one comment, while another said, "Congratulations, always your cheerleader."

Take a look at the post below:

Drithi Rajkumar is the elder daughter of late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar and his wife Ashwini. Both sisters, Drithi and Vanditha, usually maintain a low profile and are rarely seen in the media, making appearances mostly during important family occasions.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar was the youngest son of the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar. He married Ashwini in 1999, and the couple was blessed with two daughters.

On October 29, 2021, Puneeth’s sudden death left the nation in grief. As per reports, he passed away in Bengaluru after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. His untimely demise deeply impacted fans and the film fraternity alike. Following his passing, Puneeth’s final movie, Gandhada Gudi, was released in 2022 as a tribute to his legacy.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. Besides, If you or your near ones are suffering from alcohol or any substance abuse then several rehabilitation helplines are available for the same.

ALSO READ: Kannada actress at Cannes Film Festival 2025: Disha Madan wears Kanchivaram saree on red carpet