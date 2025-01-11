Miss You OTT Release: When and where to watch Siddharth, Ashika Ranganath’s Tamil rom-com online

Actor Siddharth’s last release, Miss You ended up clashing at the box office with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Despite earnest efforts and hard work by the actors, the N Rajasekar directorial underperformed, earning just a few crores. And now, the film is ready to make its digital premiere.

When and where to watch Miss You

Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath starrer Miss You is now available to watch on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The streaming giant dropped an official post in this regard, as the film started airing on January 9, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Miss You

Miss You revolves around the story of Vasu (played by Siddharth), an aspiring filmmaker, who loses his memory after a car accident. This incident shapes his character and life entirely, as it affects his personal life, especially marriage.

After this, he goes and befriends Bobby, a coffee shop owner, who helps him back to his path of self-discovery. It is at this place itself that he meets Subbulakshmi (played by Ashika), with whom he falls in love.

However, as he proposes her, she rejects him, thereby complicating his character. Further, it gets revealed that Vasu was married to Subbulakshmi before his accident, and they had become estranged over some time.

Moments of flashbacks explain what went wrong between them and other details of their past relationship.

Cast and Crew of Miss You

Coming to the cast of the film, besides Siddharth and Ashika as the lead pair, the film also includes actors Bala, Karunakaran, Sastika, Jayaprakash and Sharath Lohitashwa among others in pivotal roles.

With N Rajasekar as the director, the film’s music is composed by Ghibran. It was released in theaters on December 5, 2024.

