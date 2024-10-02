Pawan Kalyan’s daughter Polena, and ex-wife Renu Desai’s kid Aadya join him for a rare family pic

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan had embarked on a foot march as a part of his 11-day penance amid the alleged adulteration of laddoos at Tirumala. On Wednesday, his daughters Polena Anjani Konidela and Aadya arrived at the divine temple to seek blessings with their father. Pawan Kalyan's youngest daughter also signed a declaration for the darshan of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Now, several photos and videos of Pawan Kalyan with his daughters are going viral on social media. In one of the pictures, the OG actor can be seen posing for the cameras with both his daughters, all smiles. This is one of the rare moments where both Aadya and Polena come together for a family portrait.

Take a look at the photos and videos below:

The Tirupati Laddu controversy has shook everyone in the country. Recently, the Supreme Court halted the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) inquiry into the suspected adulteration of ghee used in Tirupati laddoos until the next court hearing on October 3.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, Pawan Kalyan said, "I think they (Supreme Court) said it in such a way, they never said it was not adulterated. Maybe whatever information they have on their hands I think commented on that. And Honorable Supreme Court judges did not say it was not adulterated, they said there was confusion regarding the date which will be cleared."

"Later, our government will take it forward and analyze what kind of violations happened in the last 5 years. It is not just about the Prasad issue," he further added.

For those unaware, the Supreme Court slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday for making allegations in public about contaminated ghee getting used to make the laddoos at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

Work-wise, Pawan Kalyan has started preparing for his role in the film They Call Him OG. The movie is directed by Sujeeth and is touted to be an action flick. Furthermore, Pawan Kalyan will also feature in films including Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

