Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan marches on foot to Tirumala despite struggling with the tiring steps

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and popular actor Pawan Kalyan was seen struggling with his steps as he ventured to the top of Tirumala Temple. According to a video by Great Andhra News, the actor-politician, who was taking the Alipiri Srivari Padala steps to the temple, was seen getting tired and resting along the way during his journey to the top.

The Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh is embarking on a foot march as part of an 11-day penance to appease Lord Venkateswara, following the recent alleged adulteration of Ladoos. He has also proclaimed himself the protector of Sanatana Dharma.

In a report by NDTV, the politician spoke to reporters about his penance before his foot march began. The actor claimed that the Ladoo issue may have been the trigger for him to initiate the foot march, which he sees as a commitment to protecting Sanatana Dharma.

Moreover, the allegations of Ladoo adulteration during the regime of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government have sparked significant discourse. The AP Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, even initiated a probe into the matter, announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

However, after the Supreme Court requested the Solicitor General to assist in the matter, the SIT has now stalled the investigation.

The ladoo row that has managed to create quite the controversy has even earned actor Karthi the heat recently. In a recent promotional event for his movie Meiyazhagan, the actor had accidentally made a comment on the same which was countered by the AP Deputy CM. Afterwards, the actor even apologized for his words which was even acknowledged by the politician-actor.

Moving ahead, coming to the cinematic front of Pawan Kalyan, the power star of Telugu cinema is working on the movie, They Call Him OG. The film directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth is touted to be a gangster action flick with the actor playing a ruthless don. Furthermore, Pawan Kalyan is also set to play the lead roles in movies like Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

