Pushpa 2 EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun does look trials, film expected to roll from Sept 22; Sai Pallavi NOT in part 2

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil’s Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar had informed that they will start shooting for the sequel post the strike in the Telugu film industry ends. We now have an exciting update on this upcoming Sukumar directorial. We have learnt that the pre-production work on Pushpa 2 has begun in full swing, with its leading man doing a look trial recently. They start shooting for the film this month.

When asked Y Ravi Shankar if Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will have a new look in Pushpa 2, here’s what he had to say. “See, they are trying different things and it has got locked. Yesterday and the day before yesterday they did it with Allu Arjun and Preetisheel (Singh Dsouza, ace make-up and prosthetic look designer). Preetisheel worked for part one also. Definitely (the look) will be rustic. The look will be the same as in part one, (but) little bit of changes will be there,” shares the filmmaker.