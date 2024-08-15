Raghu Thatha Twitter Review: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy film worth watching? Read these tweets to find out

Keerthy Suresh's much awaited film Raghu Thatha hit the big screens on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. This political comedy film marks the directorial debut of Suman Kumar. The Keerthy Suresh starrer has garnered positive reviews since its release.

Set in the small town of Valluvanpettai, the film follows Kayalvizhi Pandian (played by Keerthy), a bank employee and feminist author who grapples with societal pressures and personal aspirations amid her grandfather Raghu's terminal illness.

The film's narrative, centered around a woman fighting to protect her land and identity amidst societal challenges, has been well-received. Viewers appreciated the blend of political themes with comedy, finding it both entertaining and thought-provoking. Several tweets expressed that Raghu Thatha is a fairly engaging film, with audiences enjoying the mix of humor and social commentary. Some netizens recommended it as a worthwhile watch, especially in comparison to other films released at the same time.

A social media user reviewed Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha and wrote, "#RaghuThatha won our heart! The writing by @sumank is witty, quirky, and full of subtle humor, keeping us engaged throughout the film. The climax is especially hilarious and meaningful! Also you cameo added an extra charm to the movie."

Another user lauded Keerthy's performance in Raghu Thatha and wrote, "You owned every frame! Your comedic timing is flawless, and your looks in the film is stunning. Watching u balance humor with the deeper themes of the story was a joy."

Cinegoers loved Keerthy Suresh's comic timing in the film. A moviegoer reviewed her film and wrote, "Finally done watching the show #RaghuThatha. Fun & Laughter overloaded. @KeerthyOfficial as Kayal is one of the feathers in her crown. Go and have a fun watch."

Another social media user called Keerthy's film a sleeper hit and wrote, "Extraordinary response for #RaghuThatha special show. #KeerthySuresh steals the show in yet another milestone role for her. Go for it, this will be a sleeper hit entertainer."

Check out Raghu Thatha's twitter reviews below:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha clashed with Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan's Thangalaan in theaters. Not just Thangalaan, but several other films released on August 15 including Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan, Ram Pothineni's Double Ismart and others.w

If you are planning to watch Keerthy Suresh's Raghu Thatha in theaters, do let us know your review in the comments.

