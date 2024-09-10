WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia plants sweet kiss on her dearest mommy's cheek while her furry friend gets jealous

Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia has shared an adorable video featuring her mother and furry friend on the special occasion of her mother's birthday. Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's heartwarming video below.

Sharing the video, the pan-India actress penned, “Happy Birthday mumma (sic) You’re the reason I smile everyday! I love you (sic).” In the video, the Aranmanai 4 actor can be seen planting a sweet kiss on her mommy dearest's cheeks and caressing her pet dog, who looks a little jealous of not having received a kiss from the actress. We can hear Tamannaah asking her furry friend if it got jealous seeing her express love to her mother.

The actress looks lovely in her casual fit, comprising of a comfortable white top and black pants. Tamannaah has kept her short and wavy hair open and is captured without any makeup on her face.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia made headlines as the actress recently spoke comparing South film Industry and Bollywood. While speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the actress shared what she feels are the clear differences between the two film industries.

Tamannaah emphasized that South films have a higher success rate due to their deep-rootedness to the culture and traditional values. The Stree 2 actress said, “The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories.”

Further, Tanmannaah mentioned that the stories shortlisted for most films in the South are not meant to address different sections of people individually. On the contrary, they only narrate one single story about a particular segment, something which they know fully about.

Advertisement

On the work front, the actress was last seen in a special cameo role in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film Stree 2. Tamannaah also performed on a song titled Aaj Ki Raat which has gone viral with millions of people trying to recreate the Baahubali actor’s magical dance moves. Apart from that, she was also seen in Vedaa in another cameo role. She is also set to star in the upcoming Telugu supernatural thriller, Odela 2, is directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi.

ALSO READ: BLOCKBUSTER PHOTO: Jr NTR strikes a pose with War 2 director Ayan Mukerji, Devara’s Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel