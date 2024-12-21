Ram Charan arrives in US ahead of Game Changer's 4th song's launch; addresses solo release in 4 years at an event

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film, Game Changer, is all set to hit theaters on Sankranti next year. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025. Ahead of the same, Ram Charan talked about the film being his solo release in the last 4 years. He also addressed that the last time he was in the country for the promotions of his film RRR co-starring Jr. NTR.

As the team arrived in Dallas, Texas, for Game Changer's fourth single launch event, Ram Charan said, “It's been 4 years since I got a solo film. RRR, of course, I did it with my brother Tarak. Now with Game Changer, we have worked really hard for like three and a half years. It is a film with Shankar Garu’s style; it will be a wonderful Sankranti for all of us and wouldn’t disappoint you.”

Ram Charan and the team of Game Changer had arrived in the US for the launch of the film's 4th single, titled Dhop. As the song is set to be presented in Dallas on December 21, 2024, the track composed by Thaman will be released in India on December 22, at 8 am.

The movie has already unveiled three singles prior to this, with the last one being NaaNaa Hyraanaa, sung by Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal. Besides Charan, SJ Suryah, and Shankar, the Game Changer event in Dallas would also have directors Sukumar and Buchi Babu Sana gracing the 4th single release.

The upcoming movie directed by Shankar is a political action drama based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The film features Ram Charan as an honest IAS officer who goes head-on to rid corruption from the political landscape that surrounds him. As Kiara Advani plays the romantic interest, the movie has SJ Suryah playing the main antagonist.

Besides the main leads, the film also has actors Anjali, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Jayaram, and many more in key roles as well. The movie also marks Charan and Kiara’s second collaboration after appearing in the 2019 flick Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

Moving ahead, Ram Charan is next set to appear in the lead role for director Buchi Babu Sana’s film tentatively titled RC16. The film would feature Janhvi Kapoor as the co-lead with Shiva Rajkumar playing a key role.

