Ratan Tata passes away at 86: Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and others pay heartfelt tribute to legendary business titan

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Revolutionary industrialist Ratan Tata passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday, October 9. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai in a critical condition due to age-related ailments. After his demise, celebrities including Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and several others took to their social media handles to offer condolences and pay tribute to the legendary business titan.

Kamal Haasan took to his X handle and wrote, "Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I’ve tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India."

The Indian 2 further recalled meeting Ratan Tata at the Taj Hotel during the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Kamal Haasan shared how he "stood tall" to rebuild the nation amid the crisis.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli mourned Ratan Tata's loss and wrote, "Legends are born, and they live forever. It’s hard to imagine a day without using a TATA product... Ratan Tata’s legacy is woven into everyday life. If anyone will stand the test of time alongside the Panchabhootas, it’s him."

The RRR director further thanked the revolutionary businessman for changing several lives and leaving a mark on future generations.

Jr NTR also penned a heartfelt note following Ratan Tata's demise and called him a man with "a heart of gold." The Devara star further offered his condolences and said that "India owes him a debt of gratitude."

Rana Daggubati took to his X handle to remember the legendary businessman. He penned that his legacy will continue and inspire future generations. The actor concluded his note by saying, "India has lost a giant today."

Dhanush, AR Rahman, Sai Dharam Tej, and some other celebs also paid tribute to Ratan Tata after his untimely demise. Take a look at their heartfelt notes below:

According to reports, Ratan Tata will be cremated with full state honors. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has also announced a day of mourning today, October 10, to honor the industrialist.

