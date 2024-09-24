Renuka Swamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda's bail plea adjourned; court drops murder charges against three accused

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death and brutal murder of an individual which can be triggering for some readers.

In the latest development in the ongoing Renuka Swamy murder case, three accused have been granted conditional bail. Additionally, the murder charges against them have also been dropped. While accused Keshav Murthy(A16) was granted bail by Justice Vishwajith Shetty of Karnataka High Court, two other accused Nikhil Naik (A17) and Karthik(accused number - A 15) were relieved by the Sessions Court, as reported by The Indian Express.

It is pertinent to mention that, Keshav initially surrendered to police, claiming responsibility for the murder, allegedly under the instruction of actor Darshan. Later, the police dropped murder charges against him in the chargesheet.

Meanwhile, the 57th Magistrate Court adjourned the hearing of bail petition filed by the jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa till September 27. The Kannada actor submitted the bail application after serving 100 days in judicial custody. Moreover, the court adjourned the bail hearing of Darshan's alleged girlfriend and actress Pavithra Gowda till September 25.

It is worth mentioning that Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently lodged in the Bellary Jail. The murder-accused actor was recently shifted from the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail after a photo and a video of him allegedly getting VIP treatment inside the prison went viral on the Internet. However, Pavithra Gowda is still serving her judicial custody in Parappana prison.

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa has been in the limelight following his arrest on June 11 in connection to the brutal murder of a 33-year-old pharmacist, Renuka Swamy, from Chitradurga. Reportedly, the victim made some derogatory comments against Gowda.

He even accused her of being the other woman in Darshan's life leading to disturbances in his marriage. Following this, Darshan and Pavithra planned on taking revenge on him with the former allegedly instigating the murder. According to reports, Darshan murdered Renuka Swamy inside his garage with multiple weapons. His body was later found disposed of in a storm drain.

