THROWBACK: When Sai Pallavi opened up about not stepping out of home due to face acne: 'I put myself through so much'

Sai Pallavi is known for flaunting her natural skin, as she hardly uses any makeup. The actress loves embracing her natural beauty without feeling the need to hide what others might feel insecure about. However, things were not always this way. In one of her throwback interviews, Sai Pallavi talked about how she used to be very self-conscious about her looks, especially because of her pimples. The Amaran actress also mentioned how the film Premam helped her overcome those insecurities.

In an interview with Brut, Sai Pallavi said, “Before Premam, I would apply hundreds of creams. I had so much acne. I put myself through so much. I would not want to leave home. I would just stay at home thinking that people were always looking at my pimples and talking about them. They don’t look into my eyes. So, I had problems with that. I had serious issues.”

Furthermore, the actress explained that after Premam, everything changed as she saw that people accepted her with all her flaws. Sai Pallavi also stated that she noticed how her portrayal influenced people, especially teenage girls who were empowered by seeing her onscreen. “I was glad that they could connect to me, and I wanted to give back whatever they gave to me. The audience made me feel confident about myself,” she added.

Perhaps this is what sets the talented actress apart from the rest of the industry: her honesty, self-acceptance, and most importantly, her grounded nature.

According to a report by Koimoi, Sai Pallavi once opened up about rejecting a ₹2 crore fairness cream advertisement. Speaking about it, the actress said that she refused to endorse the cream as it would have sent the wrong message, especially to women. Sai Pallavi said, "What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice. I do not have any other big needs."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi is gearing up for her upcoming film Amaran. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the biographical movie features Sivakarthikeyan as the male protagonist.

