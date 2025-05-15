Jr NTR spotted in his new casual look along with son Bhargav Ram; WATCH

Jr NTR has been making quite a buzz online with his upcoming film ventures. Now, the actor has lit up our mobile screens with his recent papped moment with son Bhargav Ram.

The War 2 actor and his younger son were seen having a father-son moment as they were departing from the airport. Jr NTR, as always, maintained a low-key, casual look as he donned a greyish shirt and black pants.

For those unaware, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi share two children, Jaya Krishna and Bhargav Ram, with the latter being the second born on June 14, 2018.

Talking about Jr NTR, the actor recently made the headlines after we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported he would be playing the role of Dadasaheb Phalke. Earlier in 2023, it was SS Rajamouli and his son, SS Karthikeya, who had announced their plans to make a movie on Indian cinema history focusing on Dadasaheb Phalke’s life.

Now, the script for the same has been locked with a source close to the works, revealing, “Jr NTR heard the script and was blown away with the lesser-known tales of Dadasaheb Phalke. The story chronicles the birth and rise of Indian Cinema, and NTR was surprised by the detailing. He is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen.”

Coming to Jr NTR’s work front, the actor was last seen in Devara: Part 1. The Koratala Siva directorial featured an ensemble cast of actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more.

Moving ahead, he will next be appearing in the Bollywood film War 2. The Ayan Mukerji directorial starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead would serve as the follow-up sequel to 2019’s War and the next addition to the YRF Spy Universe. The film is slated to release on August 14, 2025, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

Furthermore, the actor is currently involved in the works of his movie with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon).

