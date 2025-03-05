Singer Kalpana’s daughter clarifies on su**ide attempt allegations against her mother; reveals THIS as the true reason

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Singer Kalpana Raghavendar had been recently reported to have tried to die by attempting su**ide. Now, the singer’s daughter has come forward and has clarified the same.

According to a report by 123Telugu, the Kalpana’s daughter explains that her mother is currently pursuing her LLB and PhD. This has caused her to suffer from insomnia for which she was prescribed tablets by the doctors. However, the singer had accidentally overdosed on the medicine due to general stress which led to the event.

Moreover, the singer’s daughter also explained that Kalpana is healthy and out of danger for now. She has also requested everyone to not manipulate information and underlined her family is perfectly fine.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.