Soundarya’s last words to sister-in-law before mysterious death in plane crash revealed; Details Inside

Soundarya was one of the most iconic actresses to have graced the South Indian silver screen. With her charm and screen presence, she gained many fans. But unfortunately, the actress had an early death after she died in a plane crash at the age of 27 on April 17, 2004.

Now, it has been revealed what she said to her sister-in-law on the same day she lost her life in the crash. It is not anything that one would otherwise expect, as she last asked for two things: cotton sarees and kumkum.

Soundarya’s last words to her sister-in-law

It was revealed that the Doni Saagali actress asked for two things from her sister-in-law just before she left to catch the ill-fated plane. The two things were cotton sarees and kumkum. Soundarya did not have any cotton sarees, and that was why she told her sister-in-law Niramala to buy one for her. As she had also joined the BJP, she wanted to participate in their electoral campaigns wearing cotton sarees.

It was revealed by her sister-in-law that after saying this, Soundarya left for her flight but never came back, adding that she also wanted kumkum. The actress always preferred to wear kumkum. No one in the family would have anticipated that this was the last time that they were going to see Soundarya. The actress’ sudden death was was a tragedy for all her fans, so we could only imagine the effect it had on her family.

Soundarya’s illustrious career

Soundarya still is regarded as one of the best actresses in Telugu cinema. She also spread her wings across the other South industries. But along with the South, the Hindi film audience also remembers her to this day as the pair opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Sooryavansham.

As the film has had an afterlife of its own due to its retelecast on television, Soundarya has never gone away, not just from the minds of the South audience but also from Bollywood fans.

Throughout her career, she won numerous accolades across industries, including one National Film Award for Best Feature Film. This was for the 2002 Kannada film Dweepa, which she not only produced but also acted in.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Shruti Haasan embraces nostalgia with old heartbreak song she wrote; Hrithik Roshan showers praise