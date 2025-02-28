South Indian theatrical and OTT releases to watch out for in March: Empuraan, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and more

We’re just two months into 2025, and it is fair to say that the South Indian films have had a fantastic opening to the year. The South film industry has come out with exciting films like Marco, Daaku Maharaaj, Choo Mantar, and more.

However, by the looks of it, March is set to be an even better year with films releasing in theaters as well as OTT. Check out the list below:

South Indian theatrical releases in March

1. L2: Empuraan

Cast: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran

Release Date: March 27th

Empuraan is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of 2025. It marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's third directorial venture. The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer and is set to be the second part of the Lucifer Trilogy. The film is said to be a political action thriller that will establish the dynamics between Khureshi Ab’ram and Stephen Nedumpally, Mohanlal's two alter-egos.

2. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri

Release Date: March 28th

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the highly anticipated Telugu historical action-adventure film, is set to hit the silver screens on March 28th. The film has been helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is touted to be set in the Mughal era when outlaw Veera Mallu is tasked with stealing the Kohinoor from the Mughals. Academy Award winning musician MM Keeravani composed the music for the film.

3. Veera Dheera Sooran

Cast: Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique

Release Date: March 27th

Chithha helmer SU Arun Kumar’s latest venture is the Tamil action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran, which features Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. The film has been one of the most hyped since its announcement. It is touted as an action thriller. The film revolves around a local provision store owner who gets entangled in a dangerous crime network. What happens following forms the crux of the story.

4. Robinhood

Cast: Nithiin, Sreeleela, Kyle Paul, Dayanand Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Lal

Release Date: March 28th

The Nithiin starrer Robinhood has made eyes turn from the time it was first announced. The film, helmed by Venky Kudumula, is expected to be a modern adaptation of the infamous Robin Hood story and touted as an action entertainer.

5. MAD Square

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Priyanka Jawalkar

Release Date: March 29th

MAD Square is the official sequel to the 2023 film MAD. Like its predecessor, it is touted as a coming-of-age comedy-drama. The film revolves around three friends who navigate college life. It is expected to be a complete laughter riot.

6. Vadakkan

Cast: Kishore, Garggi Ananthan, Merin Philip, Maala Parvathy

Release Date: March 7th

Vadakkan, which features Kishore in the lead role, is a supernatural thriller, helmed by Sajeed A. The film has been penned by the director, along with renowned novelist and writer Unni R. The film is believed to revolve around a paranormal investigator based in Helsinki, who comes to Kerala in order to look into a series of deaths that take place during a reality TV show. He is convinced that there is a supernatural force haunting the place. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

7. Kingston

Cast: GV Prakash Kumar, Divyabharathi, Chetan, Azhagam Perumal

Release Date: March 7th

Vadakkan, a Malayalam supernatural film, is not the only one to be released on March 7th. GV Prakash Kumar’s next film, Kingston, helmed by Kamal Prakash, is also touted as a fantasy horror film. Right from its announcement, the film has been the subject of significant hype, especially due to its genre.

8. Court - State vs A Nobody

Cast: Harsh Roshan, Rohini, Saikumar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Subalekha Sudhakar

Release Date: March 14th

Court - State vs A Nobody is touted to be a legal drama film helmed by Ram Jagadeesh. The film is set to revolve around a passionate defense attorney, who fights against prejudice and corruption in the judicial system as he defends a teenager wrongly accused of a serious crime.

9. Yamakaathaghi

Cast: Roopa Koduvayur, Geetha Kailasam, Narendra Prasath, Raju Rajappan

Release Date: March 7th

Yamakaathaghi, helmed by Peppin George Jayaseelan, is said to be a supernatural thriller film. It is understood that the film revolves around a village that is shaken to the core when the spirit of a dead woman refuses to leave the house during a funeral.

OTT releases in March

1. Vidaamuyarchi

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, Arav

Release Date: March 3rd

Where to watch: Netflix

Vidaamuyarchi has been one of the biggest releases in the Tamil film industry this year so far. The film, which features Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, follows the story of an estranged couple who embark on one last road trip. However, after a brief encounter with the local goons, the wife is kidnapped and the husband has to find his way to the wife again. How he does it forms the crux of the story.

2. Rekhachithram

Cast: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Siddique, Zarin Shihab, Manoj K Jayan

Release Date: March 7th

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Rekhachithram, helmed by Jofin T Chacko, has been one of the most popular Malayalam films to come out this year. The film falls under the genre of alternate history and follows the story of a police officer who has to investigate a murder claim by a writer. His investigation leads him to the past, to the sets of Mammootty’s film Kathodu Kaathoram. After close to two months of release, Rekhachithram will begin streaming on March 7th.

3. Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Cast: Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Srinivasa Reddy

Release Date: March 1st

Where to watch: Zee5

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action comedy film that hit the silver screens in January this year. The film revolves around former DCP Damodara Raju, who was approached by his ex-girlfriend ACP Meenakshi to help investigate the kidnapping of the CEO of a multinational corporation. However, things take a funnier turn when Damodara Raju’s wife insists on joining the duo, for fear that her husband might rekindle his relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

4. Kudumbasthan

Cast: Manikandan, Prasanna Balachandran, Saanve Megghana, R Sundarajan

Release Date: TBA

Where to watch: Zee5

Kudumbasthan is one of the most popular Tamil films of this year. Directed by Rajeshwar Kaliswamy, it revolves around a lower-middle-class man who loses his job, is in debt, and has family tensions. The crux of the story is how he rebuilds his life, with a child on the way.

5. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Siddique, Viji Venkatesh, Sushmitha Bhatt, Vineeth

Release Date: TBA

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse marks Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Malayalam directorial debut. The film is an investigative comedy, revolving around the titular character’s attempt to find the owner of a missing purse. However, his search leads him into a web of crime and eventually turns into a murder investigation. How Dominic cracks the case forms the rest of the story.

6. Officer on Duty

Cast: Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Jagadish, Vishak Nair, Meenakshi Anoop

Release Date: TBA

Where to watch: Netflix

Officer on Duty is the latest Malayalam crime thriller film, which hit the silver screens on February 20th. The film revolves around a police officer investigating the mortgage of an imitation gold chain. His investigation leads him into a labyrinth of crime, some of which are also connected to his own past. While the official release date has not been confirmed, it is understood that Netflix has bought the streaming rights.