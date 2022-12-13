Suriya’s character Rolex from Vikram to get a spin-off; Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj drop exciting updates

Vikram , the action thriller which hit the theatres in June, this year, emerged as one of the all-time biggest blockbusters of both the Tamil film industry and in the career of its leading man, Kamal Haasan . The multi-starrer, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj , is a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe aka LCU established by the young filmmaker. It is already confirmed that there will be more films in the franchise, and one of them is going to be a spin-off on the character played by Suriya .

In the recent Filmmakers' Adda conducted by popular online media Film Companion, leading man-producer Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that there will be more installments in LCU, including the Vikram sequel which has been titled Vikram 2 , and Karthi's Kaithi 2 . Interestingly, when host Anupama Chopra asked Lokesh if we can expect a film on Rolex, the character played by Suriya, the young filmmaker confirmed it is also on cards.

"Right now I'm working on a film (Thalapathy 67). After that, I have to sit with Kamal Haasan sir and have a talk first. So It is going to be Vikram 2, Kaithi 2, and probably Rolex." revealed Lokesh Kanagaraj. "It's a universe right, so we have all the privilege to do all kinds of films - like with whichever character you want, and a prequel or sequel you want. So, for the next 10 years I'm settled," he added. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, added: "We have made a promise, so it's for us to keep it up."

About Suriya's Rolex

For the uninitiated, Suriya made a cameo appearance in Vikram in the role of Rolex, the boss of lead antagonist Sandhanam, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The National award-winning actor's never-seen-before avatar as the cold-blooded don completely won the hearts of audiences. The tail end of Vikram suggested that the next face-off is going to be between the central character, played by Kamal Haasan, and Suriya's Rolex. Now, the new revelation by the actor-director duo has left the cine-goers in deep excitement.