Tamil actor Vishal to tie the knot at 48 with actress Sai Dhanshika?

Tamil actor Vishal has always generated buzz over his marriage plans, and now it seems it’s finally happening. According to reports, including one from the Hindustan Times, the actor is set to tie the knot with Kabali actress Sai Dhanshika.

As per reports, Vishal and Sai have been rumored to be in a relationship for some time, and their companionship has now blossomed into something serious. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in an earlier interview, Vishal had said he would marry only after the construction of Nadigar Sangam’s building, a cause he has championed for many years.

With the construction nearing completion, reporters asked him about his marriage plans. Vishal replied, “Yes, I have found the person. It will be a love marriage, and I’ll reveal the details soon.”

Moreover, the 48-year-old actor is expected to appear as the chief guest at Sai Dhanshika’s movie Yogi Da audio launch. While neither actor has confirmed this, rumors suggest their engagement will happen soon, with marriage planned about four months later.

Vishal recently made headlines after fainting at the Miss Koovagam Transgender Beauty Contest event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Later, the actor’s team issued an official statement confirming that Vishal fainted due to fatigue. They explained he had skipped his regular meal that afternoon and had only consumed juice, which likely caused a drop in his energy levels. Doctors have confirmed there are no other major health concerns.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vishal is set to star in Thupparivaalan 2. This upcoming sequel will mark his directorial debut, following his split with Mysskin over budget disagreements.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun’s third role in Atlee’s movie to be an animated character?