Allu Arjun’s third role in Atlee’s movie to be an animated character?

Allu Arjun and Atlee have been making quite a buzz online ever since they announced their collaboration with the tentative AA22xA6. Now, reports indicate that the film might have Pushpa star in an animated version.

As per ongoing buzz on the internet, including X handle of Sudheer Max, it has been speculated that Allu Arjun would have an animated character in the movie. Making it a first for the actor, it will likely have him in 3 different characters.

Advertisement

While an official confirmation about the same hasn’t been made by the makers, it would be interesting to see how director Atlee crafts such a world, if true.

For those unaware, Allu Arjun had announced his upcoming venture with Atlee a couple of weeks back. While more details about the movie are yet to be made, it is speculated that the film would be a parallel universe venture.

Initially, there were rumors that the film would be a dual hero venture, which would have another top star performing alongside Allu Arjun. However, it was later cleared by the actor’s team, confirming his next venture would only feature him as the main lead.

With Allu Arjun in the lead, the movie is said to feature an intensive use of VFX with makers relying on international studios for the same. Interestingly, the young musical sensation, Sai Abhyankkar, is said to helm the musical tracks and scores.

Advertisement

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, directed by Sukumar, was the sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise, focusing on the life of a daily wage worker who rises up in the ranks of a crime syndicate and becomes a kingpin in sandalwood smuggling.

With Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in co-lead roles, the film featured actors like Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and more in key characters. Moreover, the movie is set to have a 3rd installment, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun would also be joining hands with director Trivikram Srinivas for a movie as well.

ALSO READ: New South movies releasing on OTT this week (May 19 - May 25): Abhilasham, Sumo, Hunt and more