Thalapathy Vijay beats Salman Khan and Prabhas to become the highest-paid actor; check out his fees for GOAT

Thalapathy Vijay’s film The Greatest Of All Time has been surmounting a lot of buzz ever since its announcement. Considering the fame of the actor and the fact that it is set to be one of his final films, fans have been going gaga about the same. For the unversed, the actor would be essaying a double role in the film, that of a father and son. And recently, Vijay’s remuneration for the project was revealed by the producer of the film, Archana Kalpathi.

In an interview with Galatta, film producer Archana Kalpathi, who has been bankrolling Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, spilled beans on the remuneration of the actor for the same. He is charging a whopping Rs. 200 crores for GOAT.

With this, Thalapathy Vijay has become one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. He beats Prabhas, whose highest charge has been Rs. 150 crores, followed by Salman Khan at Rs. 125 crores.

Other leading superstars of Indian cinema, such as Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, always opt for profit sharing and have no upfront fee structure.

Moreover, Archana also revealed how the massive outpouring of love and applause for The Greatest Of All Time has already turned the project as a success for the makers, as it has started earning profits right from the beginning itself.

Earlier, during an interview with the media, GOAT’s director Venkat Prabhu spilled beans on the audience’s much anticipation about the project. He teased everyone a bit and shared how every next scene of the movie is unpredictable.

He said, “I challenge you that you can't predict the next scene, and you can't tell where the film is headed. It'll be like Mankatha on steroids.”

Moreover, Venkat Prabhu also revealed that he had left a major hint about the genre of the film in its trailer; however, nobody was able to guess it correctly. He also mentioned that GOAT would be a fast-paced film, but its plot would be based on the life story of a family man full of emotions.

On August 30, 2024, the GOAT team completed its final post-production work and finished the sound mixing for the movie. Taking to Twitter (now X), Venkat Prabhu posted a picture with his crew, who posed with happy faces after completing the last leg of work.

For the unversed, GOAT will hit the theaters on September 5, 2024.

