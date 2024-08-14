Kriti Sanon admits being in tears after Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan failed: ‘You feel a deep sadness…’

Kriti Sanon has had a successful 2024 with Crew and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. However, she faced one of her career's significant setbacks in 2023 with Adipurush. The film, starring Kriti and Prabhas, was criticized for its visual effects and dialogue. In a recent interview, Kriti expressed feeling a profound sense of sadness and described, "You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong."

In an interview with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon discussed how she dealt with the criticism following the underperformance of the highly anticipated Adipurush. She shared that the failure of a film is deeply disheartening, leaving one with a profound sadness and even tears while questioning what went wrong.

Kriti Sanon acknowledged that as an actor, many factors are beyond her control. She emphasized that the best approach is to remain focused, put in the necessary effort, and shift attention to upcoming projects. Despite the numerous variables outside her influence, she is committed to performing her role to the best of her ability. "There are many variables beyond my control, but I strive to ensure that I fulfil my role to the best of my ability, she said.

Adipurush received backlash for allegedly offending religious sentiments, but Kriti Sanon emphasized that this was never the team's aim. She stated that their objective is always to approach each project with positive intentions and never to cause harm. However, she acknowledged that sometimes things don’t turn out as expected, and it’s essential to take lessons from those experiences.

Kriti Sanon discussed her approach to feedback, noting that she welcomes 'constructive criticism' and makes a clear distinction between sincere feedback and comments born from others' frustrations. She described how, after her films are watched, she and her family have a chai session the following morning where they provide honest opinions on the film. According to Kriti, while constructive criticism is valuable, it’s crucial not to let all criticism impact her too profoundly.

Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita, hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. Despite high expectations, the film received unfavorable reviews from critics and audiences alike. Key criticisms included the film's dialogue, its depiction of Lord Hanuman and Ravana, and its visual effects. Besides this, the film's CBFC certification faced a challenge in the Supreme Court, though the challenge was ultimately rejected.

