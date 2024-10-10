Vettaiyan OTT release: Where to watch Rajinikanth’s investigative action drama online after theatrical run; REPORT

Superstar Rajinikanth is back on the big screen once again with his latest film, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie tells the story of an IPS officer named Athiyan, known as an encounter specialist.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the Rajinikanth-starrer is likely to hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run. An official release date for its online debut has yet to be confirmed, though speculations suggest it may be announced a few weeks or a month after the theatrical window closes.

The film follows Athiyan as he faces a new challenge after being transferred to Chennai, where he must investigate the death of an acquaintance and bring justice to the victim. However, the case takes a darker turn as he uncovers a deeper mystery behind all this, leading us to an intriguing investigative tale of action and drama.

With the superstar playing the lead role, the movie also has Amitabh Bachchan (in his Tamil debut), Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and many more in key roles.

Vettaiyan directed by TJ Gnanavel, marks the fourth collaboration between Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth, following their work on Petta, Darbar, and Jailer. The movie’s first single, Manasilaayo, became a sensational hit, with the makers recreating the voice of the late singer Malaysia Vasudevan.

Recently, Rajinikanth made headlines after being hospitalized in Chennai due to severe stomach pain. However, the actor has since been discharged following a medical procedure.

Furthermore, Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Marking as the first collaboration with the director, the film is speculated to be a high-octane action flick with the superstar expected to play a negative-shaded role.

Aside from the superstar, veteran stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao will also play key roles, along with actors such as Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in prominent parts.

