WATCH: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares sweet kiss with daughter Aaradhya at SIIMA 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended the SIIMA 2024 in Dubai. She was in attendance at the event with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo stunned on the red carpet and even exchanged a sweet kiss before posing for the cameras in all smiles.

At the event, both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya opted for shimmery ensembles. The mother-daughter duo dazzled on the red carpet and their sweet moments from the ceremony are now going viral.

At SIIMA 2024, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was more than happy to win the Best Actress award for her role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. The film also featured Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and several others in leading roles.

Accepting the award, she gave a heartwarming speech. She said, "Thank you so very much SIIMA for honoring me with the award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honoring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team."

For the unversed, PS was going to be a single movie. However, the makers decided to split the film into two parts and release it one after the other. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film also features Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Parthiban, and several others. Sarathkumar and Jayam Ravi were also prominent parts of the film.

Meanwhile, the film's narration was reportedly done by renowned actors including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, and others.

While the first part was released back in 2022, the second installment hit the big screens in 2023. Both films were blockbuster hits and received positive responses from cinegoers across the globe. If you haven't seen the film, do give it a watch. Both films are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

