WATCH: Diljit Dosanjh recreates iconic 'Jhukega Nahi' dialogue from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa at live concert; fans have best reaction

Diljit Dosanjh is currently on a roll with his Dil-Luminati Tour across India. Recently, the singer performed in Chandigarh and had a blast while recreating an iconic dialogue from Allu Arjun's hit film Pushpa. Diljit revealed during his live concert that, even though he has not seen Pushpa 2, he would make sure his audience did not miss out on any fun.

During his performance, Diljit spoke to the crowd. He said the dhol beats would communicate the moon as the "Gabru" had come to Chandigarh to leave a strong impression. He mentioned that he always says "Punjabi aa gaye oye" around the world and even said it at Coachella.

He felt it would be wrong not to say it in his hometown. Diljit dedicated the concert to World Chess Champion D Gukesh. He praised Gukesh for not giving up on his dream despite facing obstacles. Diljit also shared that he had seen Allu Arjun's Pushpa and recalled the famous dialogue "Jhukega nahi saala." He jokingly added that if the "saala" doesn’t bow, why would the "jija" do so. He encouraged everyone to have fun and assured them it would be their best night.

He said, "I have seen the first part of Pushpa. It has a famous dialogue, ‘Jhukega nahi saala.’ If the saala doesn’t bow, why would the jija do that?"

Advertisement

After the video went viral on social media, fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A netizen wrote, "Diljit x Allu arjun wildfire," while another commented, "Punjabi kadi na jhuke hai na jhukenge!! Punjabi chaa gaye oye!!"

Take a look at the video below:

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, continues the journey of Pushparaju. The film picks up where the first one left off, following Pushpa’s rise from a daily-wage worker to being the head of the smuggling gang. As Pushpa climbs to the top, he makes enemies and faces threats. These lingering dangers follow him into the sequel.

Now married to Srivalli, Pushpa is portrayed as a devoted husband. His love for her becomes the central focus of the story. However, Pushpa’s life is complicated by Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil played prominent roles in the hit movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Sukumar and others visit Allu Arjun’s residence