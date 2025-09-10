What is Vayuputra movie about? Know all about director Chandoo Mondeti’s big mythological 3D animation dream

Following the success of Mahavatar Narsimha, Telugu cinema is gearing up to present an animated movie as well. Producer Naga Vamsi is joining hands with director Chandoo Mondeti for the 3D animated film, Vayuputra.

However, what is the story behind the mythological epic, and what can we expect from the film, set to release next year?

What is the story behind Vayuputra?

For those unaware, Vayuputra is another name used to refer to Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology. The deity known for his companionship with Lord Rama in the epic Ramayana, and as a divine vanara, is believed to be the son of the wind god, Vayu. Hence the name Vayuputra (son of Vayu).

Earlier, several movies have adapted the legend of Lord Hanuman, and now, a major production company like Sithara Entertainments is backing the ambitious project. At first glance, it appears that the film will explore the origins of the revered deity and possibly take us through the events of Ramayana in a 3D animated adaptation.

Taking to the official social media handle, the makers penned, “From the soul of our history, from the pages of our Itihasas, Comes the story of an Immortal Legend! #VAYUPUTRA ~ Not just a film, but a sacred spectacle. A Chandoo Mondeti Film Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya.”

The epic film will be available in 3D and 2D, hitting the big screens for Dusshera 2026. Apart from Telugu, the movie will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

While the movie has been officially announced, the makers have yet to confirm the full voice cast list.

Chandoo Mondeti’s recent movie

Chandoo Mondeti was last seen helming the movie Thandel. The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer romantic action thriller follows the story of Raju, a young fisherman from the Srikakulam region who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters.

Struggling to survive, Raju (Naga Chaitanya) holds on to the hope of escape, with his love for Sathya keeping him alive. The movie is based on a real-life incident that occurred in 2018, depicting how Pakistani forces captured a fisherman from Srikakulam in international waters.

Apart from the leads, the movie had Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Harsha Chemudu, and many more in key roles.

