Why was Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni’s engagement with Shriya Bhupal called off? Throwback

Akhil Akkineni recently elated his fans after he announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee. His dreamy pictures with his ladylove took the internet by storm, but the couple chose to remain silent about the date of their wedding. Before this, the Mr Majnu actor was once engaged to Shriya Bhupal, a fashion designer and granddaughter of entrepreneur GVK Reddy, in 2016.

However, their engagement was short-lived and was called off within just a few months. The couple was even supposed to have a grand destination wedding in Italy. Unfortunately, the news of their split led many to become curious about what might have actually gone south between them.

Well, a strong report had suggested that Akhil and Shriya apparently had a huge altercation at Hyderabad airport, which developed irreparable cracks in their relationship.

While their families did try to step in and resolve the matter, neither of them was easy about changing their minds and taking a second chance.

Another speculated reason behind the actor calling it quits with Shriya suggested the realization of a huge gap between the two of them. While Akhil was 22, his ex-ladylove was 26 at the time of their engagement.

Other sources revealed that it was Nagarjuna’s son who got cold feet at the last minute and backed out, since he was quite young for marriage. This caused a lot of pressure on their new relationship, and it cracked.

Irrespective of the reason, their engagement was called off, soon after which Shriya emigrated to the US to focus on her work. Akhil stayed back and jumped deep into his professional commitments.

Fast forward to now, and Akhil is all set to step into a new chapter of his life, as he recently announced his engagement to notable artist Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee.



Check out Akhil’s engagement announcement:

Sharing the dreamy pictures on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

While their wedding is yet to be announced, the Akkineni clan, including Nagarjuna and his wife Amala, showered a lot of love on their to-be daughter-in-law Zainab, much like what they showed for their other soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala.

Through a post on Instagram, Akhil’s mother, Amala, expressed happiness over the new addition to their family.

