Who is Malvika Sharma? Meet the actor who is set to star with Thalapathy Vijay in The GOAT, and is also a qualified advocate in criminology

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film The Greatest Of All Time is set to be one of the biggest entertainers of the time. The movie has enlisted some of the most stellar star cast, and audiences are to expect edge-of-the-seat thrills while watching it. Among others, it is the actress Malvika Sharma, who has grabbed attention for her role in GOAT. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Malvika Sharma?

Malvika Sharma is an actress, who has predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry. She also had a successful stint in her modeling career. She is based out of Mumbai. Malvika also has a younger brother named Vedant Sharma.

Malvika has a degree in law, she is a qualified advocate

Before delving into her professional achievements in the field of acting, let us tell you that Malvika is a talented artist, who dons several hats. The diva graduated from the Rizvi Law College and holds a Bachelor of Law degree. She is a qualified advocate, who is also pursuing LL.M simultaneously.

Malvika’s first exposure to showbiz, entry into modeling world

Malvika entered into the world of showbiz as a model. She starred in several commercials, including phone, cosmetics and many other brands. In 2018 she made her debut with the film Nela Ticket.

Malvika Sharma took a special training in classical dance form of Kathak

Interestingly, not just in modeling, Malvika also has been trained in the classical dance form Kathak. She trained under Rajendra Chaturvedi. During one of her film promotions, the diva had revealed getting trained in Kathak.

She expressed finding the dance form a crucial tenet for acting. She said, “I was always fascinated with dance and I knew that learning kathak would not only help me get my dance moves right in films, but also bring out my expressive side.”

Malvika Sharma’s filmography

Coming to her filmography, Malvika has featured in a number of films. These include Nela Ticket with Ravi Teja, and Red with Ram Pothineni. Other projects of hers include Coffee With Kadhal, Bhimaa and Harom Hara. She would be next seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in his film, The Greatest Of All Time.

Malvika Sharma’s relationship status, rumors of dating Ravi Teja

Malvika Sharma’s personal life has frequently been under a lot of scrutiny. The actress was rumored to be dating her Nela Ticket co-star Ravi Teja. However, there was no confirmation on the matter. As of now, she is believed to be single.

