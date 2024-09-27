Will court grant Darshan Thoogudeepa bail in Renuka Swamy's case? Jailed actor's wife makes arrangements for his departure

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

After spending 100 days in judicial custody, jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa applied for bail. However, the court had adjourned the bail plea hearing till September 27, 2024. In the latest turn of events, a report in OneIndia suggested that Thoogudeepa may be granted bail today. The sandalwood actor’s wife, Vijayalakshmi, has already arranged for her husband’s easy departure from the court.

If reports are to be believed, Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife has booked a helicopter to facilitate a swift departure once the murder-accused actor is released from Bellary Jail. The plan for Darshan's departure by air was made to avoid overwhelming traffic congestion.

On a related note, the Income Tax department questioned Darshan Thoogudeepa in the Bellary jail in connection to the money seized during the investigation of the murder of Renuka Swamy. As quoted by Hindustan Times, a senior official said, “The IT officials visited Darshan in prison on Thursday, where they questioned him about the origins of ₹85 lakh that was seized during the investigation."

The Income Tax Department's grilling happened as Darshan is accused of paying Rs 30 lakh to cover up the murder of Renuka Swamy and surrender on his behalf. As per an India Today report, an earlier investigation revealed that Thoogudeepa borrowed Rs 40 lakh from one of his friends to pay off other accused to destroy evidence linked with the murder. Besides, the Kannada actor had also confessed the same in a statement to the police.

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in June in connection to the brutal murder of his alleged fan, Renuka Swamy. As per reports, the victim made derogatory comments against Darshan's rumored girlfriend, Pavithra Gowda, which instigated the actor to take revenge on Renuka Swamy. Apart from the duo, 15 others were also arrested in connection to the case.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

