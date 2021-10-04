Vidyut Jammwal on Sanak, completing a decade in industry and more: ‘Living a dream of an average Indian man’

Vidyut Jammwal will soon be seen in the action-packed thriller, Sanak, which is gearing up for a premiere on Disney+Hotstar on October 15. It marks his reunion with Vipul Amrutlal Shah after having worked together in Force and the Commando franchise. The actor informs that his mother at times asks him to step away from the action genre. “My mother feels I am great at action and everyone knows it too. She wants me to do romance and comedy now,” Vidyut smiles.

When asked if he is looking to fulfill his mother’s wish, the actor replies, “You will get to see me in all genres now – be it action, comedy or romance. My next, Sanak, is all about how far a person can go for his love.” Vidyut informs that the challenges with the upcoming action were very different from all his other films. “This time, the biggest challenge was to decide if we should release in theaters or take the direct to digital route,” he insists, quickly adding, “But, I am very happy that the film is released on Disney+Hotstar.”

The actor however shares that bringing the film on OTT was not something that he planned much in advance. “I never planned stuff in my 10-year journey. I showcased all of my talent in the films I have done so far and never strategized on it. Likewise, I believe in this OTT platform and it’s now up-to the audience to decide. As they say, let the divine decide,” he admits.

Vidyut recently completed a decade in the industry. While he started off as a villain, he is now seen spearheading multiple action films in the industry. How does he look at this journey? “I am living the dream of an average Indian man, who comes from a small town. 99 percent of the ones in this industry are based out of Mumbai and I represent everyone from there. More than hard work, it’s important to believe in yourself. So yes, it has been a great journey – God has been kind, India has been kind.”

Sanak marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali actress, Rukmini Maitra and is directed by Kanishk Varma. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

