5 times Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash served style inspirations for romantic dates and beach wedding

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have earned the love of their fans for the kind of bond they share. From their social media posts to surprise plans for each other, the duo makes their fandom swoon over these little gestures. However, amidst all this, what sets them apart is their impeccable style statement as a couple.

From beach weddings to vacations, and date nights, these lovebirds leave no stone unturned to put their stylish foot forward. Karan and Tejasswi know how to dress down for their casual holiday together, and even then, their style statement is on point.

5 times Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi amazed everyone with their diverse stylish statements

Karan and Tejasswi stick to casual vibes on their vacation

Karan and Tejasswi recently shared a series of pictures from their vacation. Enjoying the beginning of the monsoon season, the couple was seen posing affectionately amidst the beautiful greenery. Karan was wearing a casual outfit, including loose baggy cargo denim pants. He paired them with a printed white cotton shirt, stylish black sunglasses, and a watch.

Tejasswi was dolled up in a beige printed A-line cotton dress, featuring a V-neckline and long bell sleeves with tie-up closure. Tejasswi proved that this outfit is a perfect pick for a breezy vacation. She went bare-faced with no makeup and styled her look with a pair of block tan heels.

Tejasswi and Karan look adorable all decked up for a beach wedding

Looking nothing less than a charming princess, Tejasswi was seen donning a sky blue lehenga from designer Anshika Tak for a beach wedding. The flared blue lehenga was paired with a sheer full-sleeved blouse that featured heavy embellishments in pink and sea green hues. To accentuate it further, the blouse was encrusted with pearls that tied the whole beach wedding guest look together. She styled her outfit with tiny drop earrings, dewy makeup, and a ponytail.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra looked dapper in a deep blue velvet suit. The suit featured a black lapel which complemented the black trousers that the actress opted for. With a crisp white shirt and a blazer, Karan paired the look with black loafers, a red pocket square, and a silver watch.

TV couple cozy up as they bring the new year in style

Looking completely smitten with each other; these lovebirds celebrated New Year’s Eve together in style. The couple dropped a few pictures where they simply couldn’t take their eyes off each other while making sure they were dressed to the T. Karan exuded laidback party vibes as he looked charming in a printed shirt which he effortlessly paired with a pair of white pants.

Tejasswi, on the other hand, took the party mood up a notch and decided to dress in an ultra-stylish way. She radiated understated sultry charm as she wore a stunning black bodycon slit dress. With her hair cascading on her shoulders, the Naagin 6 actress finished her look with a pair of classic black stilettoes.

Tejasswi Prakash donned red bodycon on a dinner date with Karan Kundrra

TejRan, as their fans lovingly call them, made sure to turn up the heat for Tejasswi’s birthday. Karan opted for a pair of baggy black trousers paired with a matching t-shirt for the occasion. He casually topped it with a navy blue button-down shirt and sleek black shoes.

Tejasswi celebrated her birthday with her bae donning a bodycon red dress that accentuated her curves. This backless dress from House Of CB featured a tiny bow on the lower back that added a feminine touch to the outfit. The satin dress in scarlet red was a perfect date night pick which Tejasswi styled in the most subtle and stylish way.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi put their fashion-forward look no matter where they go

While vacationing on the beaches of Goa, Karan opted for a casual street-style oversized black and ivory printed shirt which he paired with a pair of white trousers. Adhering to the Goan vibes, the Temptation Island host styled his casual look with a pair of black sunglasses and looked stylish as hell.

On the other hand, Tejasswi opted for an ivory bodycon maxi dress, that was perfect to beat the beachside humidity. The dress featured pintuck detailing along the waist crawling up to her shoulder and neckline in hues of brown. She kept her look minimal with a pair of classic golden hoop earrings, no makeup, and center-parted hair.

Tejran has always made sure to set couple goals not only through their gestures for each other, but also through their choice of outfits. We love all their looks from their date nights and vacations. But, we want to know what you think of their style statement. Comment down below and let us know.

