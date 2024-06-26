EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: When Karan Kundrra asked his fans to 'chill' while putting end to breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash

Famous celebrity couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the entertainment industry's most loved and adored pair. Considering their popularity and massive fanbase, the duo is often in the spotlight. Currently, rumors about their breakup have been doing the rounds. Yes, it is reported that the lovebirds have parted ways.

However, this is not the first time these speculations have made headlines. TejRan fans, who show immense love for them, never fail to express their concern when Karan and Tejasswi do not share romantic social media posts. In response to this, Karan Kundrra once requested his fans to 'chill' and not make assumptions based solely on reports and social media posts.

When Karan Kundrra ended breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash:

In Pinkvilla's special Behind the Success segment, Karan Kundrra addressed breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash and emphasized that fans shouldn't assume things about their relationship.

The actor had shared, "Ek toh aap logo ko lagta hai humari zindagi mei pata nahi kya siyaape chal rahe hote hai. Main bait ke horror picture dekh rha hota hu aur inko lag rha hota hai pata nahi break up hogaya, pata nahi kya hogaya. (I don't know why you guys think that our life has too many problems. I'm watching a horror movie and fans assume that we have broken up). He jokingly said, "It's very nice but you guys need to chill (laughs)."

Watch Karan Kundrra's exclusive interview here-

When reminded about his huge fanbase, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor said, "It's sweet to know that they have been praying for us, manifesting for us, and sending energies to us. It feels really nice but I also want them to know that our life is not that hardcore. Don't stress much about us. I'm there."

About Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The two fell in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 15. However, with the changing dynamics of the house, the two went through several tiffs and separations.

During the Ticket to Finale task, Tejasswi and Karan were at loggerheads with each other. Though their differences seemed irreconcilable, the pair made their fans jump in excitement with a patch-up that saw Tejasswi expressing her love for Karan. After this confession, Tejasswi and Karan fell head over heels in love with each other. The lovebirds have been inseparable ever since then.

Work-wise, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting Temptation Island. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Naagin 6.

